HCM City, Da Nang suspend road passenger transport
A road leading to Rong (Dragon) Bridge in Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and the central city of Da Nang have decided to suspend road passenger transport in a bid to curb travel and crowds and contain the spread of COVID-19.
HCM City will temporarily cease passenger transport on fixed routes and by bus, taxi, tour buses, and buses operating on contracts from April 1 to 15, according to the provincial Department of Transport.
Cars carrying workers and experts from businesses are still allowed on the city’s streets. They must be disinfected, however, prior to and after picking up passengers. Occupancy on such vehicles must not exceed 50 percent of seats and the total is limited to 20 people.
Drivers, their assistants, and passengers must all wear face masks and complete health declarations before boarding, in line with regulations.
Da Nang city, meanwhile, made a similar move in suspending passenger transport routes departing from and arriving at local bus stations from April 1.
Local subsidised bus routes, those that link the city with the nearby provinces of Quang Nam and Thua Thien-Hue, as well as passenger transport by taxi, buses running on contracts, and tour buses have also been suspended.
The city’s authorities have recommended that people not use public transport, as part of efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus./.