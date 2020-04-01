Society HCM City: Round-the-clock hotlines opened to obtain COVID-19 feedback The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee on April 1 launched round-the-clock hotlines to receive reports, feedback, and complaints from citizens, businesses, and organisations on local COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

Society Hanoi: Over 68,000 labourers affected by COVID-19 pandemic As many as 68,184 labourers had lost their jobs or been affected amid the COVID-19 pandemic as many enterprises in Hanoi have been forced to scale down production or temporarily suspended operations, the municipal Confederation of Labour announced on April 1.

Society New policies, penalties come into effect this month A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to 100 million VND (4,192 USD) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

Society Hanoi on first day implementing PM’s order on social distancing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on March 31 issued a strict order on social distancing, starting April 1. On the first day of implementing the order, Hanoi’s streets are much more deserted than usual.