Environment Northern region experiencing intensified cold wave A new cold spell caused temperatures to further decline in early morning and night in the northern region on February 24, the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting said.

Environment Dozen of storms to enter East Sea this year Up to 10-12 storms and tropical depressions are forecast to enter the East Sea this year, 4-6 of which will directly affect Vietnam.

Environment Severe cold havocs northern, north-central regions Severe cold is causing damage in the northern region and in the north-central province of Nghe An, killing 1,862 cattle as of 5pm on February 22.

Environment Vinh Phuc steps up efforts in daily waste treatment The northern province of Vinh Phuc has earmarked nearly 2.14 trillion VND (93.86 million USD) to collect, transfer and handle daily waste at all levels, in a bid to ease environmental pollution.