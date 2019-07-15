Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will begin implementing preferential policies from July 15 to attract and retain talented people who can contribute to the city’s economic, social and cultural development.



The municipal People’s Committee issued a decision earlier this month to offer financial and other incentives to experts, scientists and people with special talents in various fields in the 2019-2022 period.



The fields include information technology, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, smart city, supporting industries, logistics, high-tech agriculture, biotechnology, stem cells, new materials, nano-technology, digital technology, renewable energy, and electronic components.



The city also needs talented policymakers, state managers and urban planners, as well as personnel in infrastructure development and management, public transport, construction, underground spaces, environmental issues, natural disaster prevention and climate change adaption.



The fields of high-tech healthcare, public services, education and training, culture, art, sports, tourism and social sciences also need more talented staff.



Experts, scientists and people with special talents will receive initial support of 100 million VND (4,300 USD) each.



People with special talents will receive a grant of 30-50 million VND (1,290-2,150 USD) per person per month to cover living expenses, depending on their accomplishments.



Talented people in the fields of science and technology, policy, urban infrastructure, urban planning and public governance will receive priority to attend training courses both at home and abroad to improve their professional capacity.



In addition, the city will also offer support for accommodation and transportation costs.



To encourage scientific research and technological development, people will receive an additional income equivalent to 1 percent of the city’s budget spent for their research work and products.



This bonus will range from 50 million VND (2,150 USD) to 1 billion VND (43,150 USD) for each expert or scientist, and up to 1.5 billion VND (64,720 USD) for a group.



These incentives will be applied to people who meet the requirements, including good health, clear CV, and no prior criminal prosecution.-VNA