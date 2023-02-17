HCM City designs unique tourism products
Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on building unique tourism products to optimise its resources for the development of the smoke-free industry in the post-pandemic period.
In the recent Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, the city offered a “Saigon Special Force” tour, attracting a large number of tourists.
According to Tran Vu Binh who designed the tour, this unique tourism product drew 200-300 visitors each day, mostly foreigners who explored historical relic sites associated with the revolutionary commando force activities during the anti-American war.
It has become one of top 50 interesting experimental tours in Vietnam, he said.
“A different Cho Lon” is another popular tour that lure visitors to District 11 of the city. Introduced in 2022, the tour features typical characteristics of the local China Town’s history and culture.
Tourists experience making "banh xeo" (crispy Vietnamese pancake) in HCM City (Photo: nhandan.vn)According to the city Department of Tourism, the “one district, one tourism product” programme has become a highlight of the local tourism sector in 2022, showing the sector’s efforts in renovate itself and promote the cultural, historical and architectural values of the city as well as its modern life.
Director of the department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the programme has helped improve the State management over tourism in localities and the close coordination among sectors, while diversifying local tourism products.
However, experts held that in order to increase the efficiency of the programme, it is necessary to invest more in the products and create the distinctive identity of the tourism of each locality.
Nguyen Minh Man, Communications-Marketing Manager of TST tourist said that the districts should ensure the uniqueness, attractiveness, meaning and values of their products.
Tran Quang Huy, CEO of CCC Travel JSC pointed to the need to further enhance the quality of each product, highlighting the special features of destinations.
In 2023, HCM City aims to welcome 5 million foreigners and 35 domestic visitors, earning 160 trillion VND (6.72 billion USD)./.