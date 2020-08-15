HCM City detects 152 illegal entries since May
Illegal Chinese migrants caught while entering HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – Authorities in Ho Chi Minh City have so far busted 152 illegal entries since May.
According to the municipal Central for Disease Control (CDC), most of the illegal migrants are from China (72 percent) and Cambodia (11 percent), with the remains being citizens of Vietnam and the Republic of Korea.
Upon being detected, all of them were quarantined and tested for COVID-19 in line with regulations.
One of them was tested negative for the virus and became Patient 912 in Vietnam. The patient, who is a Chinese citizen, illegally entered Vietnam via the northern border area together with seven others. They travelled to HCM City between July 27 and 29 and were arrested on July 30. The group was tested negative for three times. The fourth test showed the one negative case on August 12.
As of August 14, the southern economic hub recorded 72 COVID-19 cases, including 61 recoveries.
There were 51,217 locals, who returned from Da Nang city – the latest COVID-19 hotspot in Vietnam – from July 1, filing medical records and tested for the virus. Of the total, six received positive results and 50,292 were proved negative./.