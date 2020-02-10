Health Vietnam successfully develops quick coronavirus test kit in lab environment Scientists from the School of Biotechnology and Food Technology under Hanoi University of Science and Technology have developed a novel coronavirus (nCoV) test kit in the laboratory environment, which provides results in 70 minutes instead of four hours like the current method.

Health Teleconference updates 700 hospitals on nCoV prevention measures The Ministry of Health on February 8 held a teleconference to discuss and popularise prevention and treatment measures against the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (nCoV).