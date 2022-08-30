HCM City developing data management strategy
Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with the World Bank (WB) to develop a data management strategy, aiming to help the city better cultivate data for governance works, said Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications on August 30.
A aerial view of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is coordinating with the World Bank (WB) to develop a data management strategy, aiming to help the city better cultivate data for governance works, said Vo Thi Trung Trinh, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Information and Communications on August 30.
Trinh was speaking at the conference on building a data strategic vision for HCM City hosted by the department and the WB.
The strategy identifies a vision, specific goals, priority areas and plans for the implementation of data and digitisation projects to improve the city’s data-driven governance, she said.
The two sides have completed a survey and assessment of the current status of data and data usage needs of local state regulators, with focus placed on three areas – urban planning, citizens’ information, and economic and financial development, she added.
She noted that the conference provides the city an opportunity to receive consultation and recommendations put forth by experts to accelerate digital transformation and strengthen data management.
It also offers a platform for local departments, administrations, industry associations and State-owned enterprises to speak about how data can be used to support its management, the official said./.