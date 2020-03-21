Sci-Tech Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Sci-Tech Hackers capitalising on COVID-19 to launch cyberattacks, ministry warns Some hacker groups have taken advantage of the COVID-19 outbreak’s complex developments in many countries to launch cyberattacks against agencies and organisations around the world, including those in Vietnam, said the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) on March 19.

Sci-Tech Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge launched The Qualcomm Vietnam Innovation Challenge was launched at a webinar on March 12 to promote technology innovations among startups.

Sci-Tech Australia funds research on effects of technology innovation in Vietnam The Australian government has announced its support for Vietnam to carry out research on the effects of technology innovation on productivity and economic growth in the country, according to the Embassy of Australia in Vietnam.