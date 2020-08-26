Travel Travel firms need customers to assist through pandemic Tourism is among the sectors hit hardest by COVID-19 and many travel companies have adopted measures to retain customers and create momentum for their post-pandemic recovery.

Travel Quang Ninh enjoys potential for forestry tourism development The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has a lot of advantages to develop forestry tourism in addition to marine, cultural and spiritual tourism, according to experts.

Culture - Sports Kayak tours on offer at Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex Visitors to Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh can now explore the world cultural and natural heritage site on kayaks instead of traditional boats.

Travel Ha Long city boasts advantages in developing night-time economy With the necessary infrastructure, attractive tour packages, and high-quality shopping services, Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh possesses a host of advantages to develop its night-time economy, especially tourism.