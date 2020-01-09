HCM City: Disadvantaged workers gifted tickets to return home for Tet
The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation has presented more than 12,000 bus and train tickets to disadvantaged workers. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Labour Federation has presented more than 12,000 bus and train tickets worth nearly 9 billion VND (USD) to disadvantaged workers at local industrial and processing zones, helping them to return home for Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.
According to Vice President of the federation Kieu Ngoc Vu, the trade unions at all levels have joined hands with local authorities and employers to organise a wide range of activities to take care of workers’ spiritual and material lives.
To date, around 110 billion VND (4.7 million USD) worth of Tet gifts and tickets were given to nearly 308,000 labourers, he said.
Meanwhile, President of Saigon Precision Company Limited Ohora Ryuji said that as Tet is an important festival for Vietnamese people, the company has paid due attention to ensuring its workers have a warm Tet with their families.
He added the move will help create trust among the workers and encourage them to make further contributions to the firm’s sustainable development and the city’s economy./.