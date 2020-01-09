Society Sacombank presents gifts to poor Vietnamese in Cambodia Representatives from Sacombank Cambodia, a subsidiary of the Sai Gon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank, presented gifts to 100 needy Cambodian families of Vietnamese origin in Phnom Penh on January 8, ahead of the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Society Vietnamese woman injured in farm fire in Russia A woman suffering serious burns in a farm fire in Ramenskoye town of Moscow Oblast, Russia, on January 7 has been identified as a Vietnamese citizen, according to Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society Joint operation busts major Lao drug smugglers Border guards in the central province of Quang Binh said they busted a Lao drug gang for attempting to smuggle 60,000 meth pills into Vietnam, in a joint operation with Lao authorities on January 7.

Society 30 years of Vietnam – India friendship association in HCM City marked A get-together took place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8 to mark the 71st anniversary of Republic Day of India (January 26), World Hindi Day (January 10), and the 30th anniversary of Vietnam – India Friendship Association (VIFA) in the city.