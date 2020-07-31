Business Infographic CPI increases by 0.4% in July The national consumer price index (CPI) in July grew by 0.4 percent against June and 3.39 percent year-on-year, the General Statistics Office (GSO) reported on July 29.

Business Mekong Delta province embraces rooftop solar Rooftop solar energy is becoming increasingly popular in Tien Giang, with hundreds of companies, government agencies and private houses in the Mekong Delta installing solar panels.