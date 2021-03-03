Society Nigerian man sentenced to death for transporting nearly 4kg of meth The People’s Court of the southern border province of Tay Ninh on March 2 handed down the death penalty to a Nigerian man for illegally transporting nearly 4kg of meth, in line with the 2015 Criminal Code.

Society War-time bomb safely removed in residential area in Quang Binh A 227-kg bomb left from the war time was safely defused in a residential in Bo Trach district, the central province of Quang Binh, the province’s military command said on March 2.

Society Quang Ninh’s Van Don airport reopens on March 3 The Ministry of Transport has decided to allow Van Don International Airport in the northern province of Quang Ninh reopen from 6:01am on March 3 after the COVID-19 pandemic has been put under control in the locality and the airport is safe to transport passengers.

Society First national forum held on engaging men in promoting gender equality A national forum on “Engaging Men and Boys in the Promotion of Gender Equality and the Elimination of Gender-based Violence” was held for the first time in Hanoi with 200 delegates participating both online and in person.