Business Vietnam gains significant outcomes in developing market economy: Study A recent study found that Vietnam has obtained many significant outcomes in developing a market-oriented economy over the past 35 years.

Business EVN inks non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR with AFD The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) and the French Development Agency (AFD) on March 28 signed a agreement on a non-Government guaranteed loan worth 80 million EUR (87.8 million USD) to implement the southern Vietnam power distribution project invested by EVN's subsidiary - the Southern Power Corporation (EVN SPC).

Business Demand for Vietnamese fruits and vegetables skyrockets overseas As fruit and vegetable exports to China face difficulties, many Vietnamese enterprises have spent hundreds of millions of dollars to invest in systems and processing plants to sell their products in Europe and the US.