Politics Joint peacekeeping exercise enhances Vietnam-India defence cooperation The fourth joint peacekeeping exercise between Vietnam and India - VINBAX 2023 which is taking place from December 11-21 in Hanoi, has contributed to fostering the friendship and sound defence cooperation under the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries.

Politics Joint activities enhance confidence in prospect of Vietnam - France ties: ambassador A wide range of activities have been held in 2023 in celebration of major anniversaries of the Vietnam - France relations, reflecting both sides’ support for the two countries’ cooperation and creating strong confidence in the bright prospect of bilateral ties, said Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang.

Politics Mobilising OV resources for national development: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has called on Vietnamese representative offices in foreign countries to mobilise the Overseas Vietnamese (OV) resources to develop the nation.

Politics PM receives Presidents of International Friendship Exchange Council, JICA Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a working breakfast with President of the International Friendship Exchange Council (FEC) of Japan Ken Matsuzawa and its members in Tokyo on December 18 on the occasion of his trip to the East Asian country to attend the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation.