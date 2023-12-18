HCM City enhances collaboration with RoK’s North Chungcheong province
Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai (R) presents a gift to Governor of North Chungcheong province Kim Yong Hwan. (Photo: VNA)
Under the document, the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and the North Chungcheong government agreed to expand and develop cooperation programmes effectively and mutually beneficially, on the basis of long-term friendship and cultural exchanges between the people of Vietnam and the RoK.
The two sides will prioritise economic cooperation, exchange experience and smart production technologies in agricultural production, boost collaboration between universities and high schools, and encourage and create conditions for businesses to carry out cooperative activities in various fields such as aviation, sports and tourism.
Speaking before the signing ceremony, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai affirmed that his city wishes to promote cooperation with North Chungcheong to jointly exploit each other's strengths to serve the development of the two localities.
Governor of the RoK province Kim Yong Hwan said that North Chungcheong is home to some world leading secondary battery manufacturers and is also the RoK's leading locality in the research and production of strategic industries, including semiconductor, biotechnology, food processing and cosmetics.
These are the fields in which North Chungcheong wants to cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time, he stressed.
Kim also said that his province is willing to provide 100 scholarships for Ho Chi Minh City’s students, graduate students and scientists to study and research in the locality in agriculture, high-tech industry and semiconductor sectors/.