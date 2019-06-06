Vietnamese expatriates in Thailand (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City’s Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs and local businesses have visited Vietnamese expatriates in Bangkok and Sakon Nakhon and Udon Thani provinces of Thailand.Vice chairman of the committee Tran Duc Hien said the working trip aimed to step up cooperation and call for investment from the Vietnamese community in Thailand into different fields in HCM City.It was also designed to promote HCM City’s image to overseas Vietnamese in general and those in Thailand in particular, he said.Hien described the association of Vietnamese people in Thailand as a reliable address to promote connection and solidarity in the Vietnamese community.The association is also an important forum for overseas Vietnamese to support each other as well as preserve and promote national cultural identities, he said.Particularly, in recent years, the association’s executive board has hosted a number of activities encouraging overseas Vietnamese to look toward to the homeland and contribute to the development of the sound friendship between Vietnam and Thailand, he added.While working with the association of Vietnamese businesses in Thailand, the delegation updated them on HCM City’s special mechanisms and affirmed that the city will create the optimal conditions for overseas Vietnamese firms in Thailand to invest in the city.-VNA