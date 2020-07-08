Politics Defence minister visits Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre Defence Minister Gen. Ngo Xuan Lich on July 7 visited the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Centre in Hanoi and offered congratulations to Russian experts there on the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War.

Politics Binh Duong, Lao provinces boost ties Secretary of the southern Binh Duong provincial Party Committee Tran Van Nam hosted a reception on July 7 for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang.

Politics Prime Minister names acting Minister of Health Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision promoting Permanent Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long to acting Minister of the health ministry.

Politics Southern provinces’ incumbent, former Party officials disciplined The Party Central Committee’s Secretariat on July 7 issued punishments for an incumbent Party official of Dong Thap province and a former official of Dong Nai province for their serious violations while performing their duties.