At the reception (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong hosted a local reception on March 2 for Vice President of the Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) Nicholas Fredrick Kolesch and Country Director of the Netherlands Development Organisation (SNV) Peter Loach.



Cuong hailed the SNV for actively initiating the project “Clean cities for a green Vietnam” with financial support from AEPW. He wished that AEPW and SNV would work closely together to address plastic waste and pollution in the city as well as assist the city’s plastic industry in its transition to a sustainable circular economic model.



He suggested that they help the city carry out the National Action Plan for Management of Marine Plastic Waste till 2030 and incorporate the collection and treatment of plastic waste on Can Gio beach into the "Clean cities for a green Vietnam” project.



The host proposed the AEPW and SNV continue strengthening cooperation with the city in supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and start-ups in waste recycling, upgrading waste management infrastructure and raising public awareness of waste classification.



Kolesch, for his part, informed the host about his working session with the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.



As a global non-profit organisation with 77 member entities, AEPW is eager to help countries and localities address challenges related to plastic waste based on techniques and experience gained from other projects. The aim is to make a difference in waste management systems and turn waste into a source of national economic benefits.



Loach said the "Clean cities for a green Vietnam" project, divided into many stages, aims to reduce plastic waste pollution by 15-20% in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City from 2023 to 2026./.