Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam (centre), speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City and European partners will continue to study and implement cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, and investment effectively.

Leaders of the municipal People’s Committee and Ambassadors of European Union (EU) member nations to Vietnam reached the agreement at their meeting in HCM City on November 17.

Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasised that the EU is one of the most important partners of the city. HCM City treasures and highly evaluated the EU member states’ support to the city's construction and development process, particularly in green transition.

He expressed his wish that the EU will continue to support development projects in Vietnam, particularly HCM City.

It hopes to strengthen cooperation with European partners in areas in which they have strengths and the city has demand for such as green transition, digital transformation, climate change adaptation, innovation, and startup.

Hoan pledged that the city will do its best to ensure a stable socio-political environment, ensure legitimate rights and interests of investors, and create favourable conditions for foreign businesses, including European enterprises, to operate stably, effectively and for the long-term in the city.



For his part, Ambassador Julien Guerrier, Head of the EU Delegation to Vietnam, affirmed that the EU always attaches importance to its relations with Vietnam, especially in cooperation and assistance to transport infrastructure development, healthcare, education, and climate change response.

The EU member states appreciated HCM City’s economic potential and want to strengthen cooperation with the city across the fields of economy, commerce, and investment, he said./.