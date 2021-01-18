Politics Vietnam, China continuously develop comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership Vietnam hopes to work with China to well implement common perceptions of the two countries’ senior leaders, and strengthen political trust and increase the efficiency of cooperation in all fields, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Cuong has said.

Politics First Party Congress: Unifying revolutionary movements The First Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam took place from March 27-31, 1935, marking the restoration of party organisations from the central to local levels, from home to abroad and at the same time unifying revolutionary movements.