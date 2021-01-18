HCM City event marks 71st anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic ties
Presidents Ho Chi Minh (L) and Mao Zedong toast the sustainability of the Vietnam-China friendship in August 1957 (File photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on January 18 to celebrate the 71st founding anniversary of Vietnam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950 - 2021).
In his remarks, Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association in HCM City Duong Quan Ha said the two countries are neighbours with a time-tested friendship. Their relations, nurtured by late Presidents Ho Chi Minh and Mao Zedong and generations of leaders, were lifted to the comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership and have been flourishing, bringing about common benefits for their people.
On the basis of their partnership, Party and State leaders of Vietnam and China have held many mutual visits and online talks over the past years to strengthen the traditional friendship, which is considered a precious spiritual asset of the two countries’ people.
The encouraging outcomes of bilateral ties, as well as the development and stability of each nation, have consolidated the confidence in a new stage of stronger and more substantive development of their relations this year and the time to come, Ha noted.
Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Association in HCM City Duong Quan Ha speaks at the gathering on January 18 (Photo: VNA)He also highlighted the fruitful friendship and cooperation between the HUFO, the Vietnam-China Friendship Association in HCM City and the Chinese Consulate General and Chinese businesses here, noting that they have cooperated in friendship, cultural, and social activities so as to enhance mutual understanding between the people of HCM City and Chinese localities, thus contributing to their countries’ friendship.
For his part, Chinese Consul General to HCM City Wu Jun emphasised that over the last 71 years, China-Vietnam relations have become a role model of ties between socialist nations.
In recent years, he added, under the direct leadership of the two countries’ top Party leaders and thanks to common efforts, bilateral ties have been growing well with cooperation increasingly substantive in all fields, from politics and economy, to people-to-people diplomacy.
Notably, in 2020, the countries carried out a wide range of joint activities to fight against COVID-19, assist the settlement of natural disasters’ consequences, and promote trade and investment links.
Wishing the Communist Party of Vietnam a successful 13th National Party Congress, the diplomat pledged to cooperate with the HUFO in people-to-people diplomatic activities so as to foster the sustainable development of the countries’ comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership./.