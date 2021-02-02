Culture - Sports Brief nomination report on Yen Tu complex to be submitted to UNESCO A brief report nominating the inclusion of the Complex of Yen Tu Monuments and Landscape in the list of those planned to have world heritage dossiers compiled will be sent to the UNESCO World Heritage Centre.

Culture - Sports Hanoi postpones many cultural activities due to COVID-19 A number of cultural activities celebrating the Lunar New Year festival (Tet) in Hanoi have been postponed in the face of a new COVID-19 outbreak.

Culture - Sports Pandemic-hit localities asked to cancel festivals, mass gatherings The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has requested COVID-19-hit areas to cancel the organisation of festivals and cultural activities of mass gatherings in an effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic.

Politics Books, newspapers on showcase to mark Party Congress Over 2,000 books and newspapers are on display in an exhibition at the Vietnam National Convention Centre in Hanoi to mark the ongoing 13th National Party Congress.