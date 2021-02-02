HCM City exhibition marks 91st anniversary of Party
A photo exhibition is being held in district 1, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) and welcome the success of the 13th National Party Congress.
A photo exhibition is being held in District 1, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) and welcome the success of the 13th National Party Congress. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) - A photo exhibition is being held in district 1, downtown Ho Chi Minh City, to celebrate the 91st founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) (February 3) and welcome the success of the 13th National Party Congress.
On display are more than 200 photos with various themes in three different locations.
The exhibition in Lam Son Park features over 100 photos in two sections. The first introduces the 91-year history of the CPV and its congresses, as well as portraits of Party General Secretaries and First Secretaries throughout periods of time.
The second section has photos depicting Vietnam’s landmark achievements in politics, economy, culture, education, and healthcare, among others, and highlights the outcomes of the 11th Congress of the HCM City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 term and outstanding events in the southern city last year.
Nearly half a kilometre away, on Dong Khoi Street, another exhibition features 70 photos of major projects in the city that are significant for local socio-economic growth and urban development.
At nearby Chi Lang Park, meanwhile, is an exhibition of about 50 photos showing the beauty of the southern hub on the threshold of the Year of the Buffalo.
Visitors are advised to wear face masks, avoid large gatherings, and maintain safe distancing.
The exhibition will run through February 28./.