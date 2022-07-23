Society Lai Chau mountainous province upgrades markets to preserve ethnic culture Lai Chau mountainous province is investing in upgrading and renovating its typical mountain markets with an aim to draw in fresh tourism numbers. The idea is to also help smooth out market operations, increase goods traded to improve the economy, and ease spiritual lives to help promote markets and their unique cultural identities.

Society Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy lays out implementation guidelines Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has just signed a decision on the implementation of the Vietnam Statistical Development Strategy for the period of 2021-2030, with a vision to 2045.

Society Annual summer camp for overseas Vietnamese youngths launched in Nghe An The Vietnam Summer Camp 2022, an annual event organised by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese (SCOV) under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for outstanding overseas Vietnamese (OV) youths around the world, kicked off in Vinh city, central Nghe An province, on July 22.

Society Vietnamese expats in Czech Republic honoured for contributions to homeland Vietnamese collectives and individuals in the Czech Republic were honoured on July 22 for their outstanding contributions to the fight against COVID-19, community building and supporting flood victims in Vietnam's central region.