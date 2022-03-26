Travel Tourists to Hanoi increase by nearly 50 percent The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 2.8 million domestic tourists since the beginning of this year, an increase of 45.3 percent compared to the same period last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Travel Tourists return to U Minh Thuong National Park Tourists have started flocking again to U Minh Thuong National Park, the southern province of Kien Giang, after months of closure to prevent the COVID-19 spread and wildfire.

Travel Hot air balloon rides promise tourists a memorable trip to Hoi An The first-ever hot air balloon festival in Hoi An city kicked off on March 25 morning, part of activities marking the Visit Vietnam Year 2022 hosted by the central province of Quang Nam.