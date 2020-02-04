Business Assessment of Long Thanh airport’s feasibility study must be done by March The Government urged the State Appraisal Council to promptly complete the assessment of a feasibility study report for the first phase of Long Thanh International Airport in a resolution issued on February 3.

Business Novaland fares well in 2019 Novaland published its consolidated financial statement for the fourth quarter of 2019, announcing that its post-tax profit hit 3.38 trillion VND.