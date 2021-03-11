Loading, unloading containers at Cat Lai port, Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City has targeted posting export revenue of 48.1 billion USD this year, giving a boost to the shipment of its key earners.



In the first two months of the year it pocketed 7.6 billion USD from exports, a year-on-year increase of 26.5 percent.



According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, China remained the largest importer of the city's businesses, with export turnover reaching 1.7 billion USD, up 31.6 percent year-on-year, followed by the US with 1.1 billion USD and Hong Kong (China) with 737 million USD.



The southern hub is encouraging newly-established firms to to focus on manufacture key industrial products with potential during the 2021-2025 period, including in mechanics, rubber-plastic, food-foodstuffs, IT-electronics-telecommunications, garment-textiles, and pharmaceuticals.



It is building an inter-sector coordination mechanism to develop markets for key local products, while working to attract skilled workers to create high-quality products with greater added value.



The Department of Industry and Trade is joining hands with relevant parties to develop a domestic supporting industry supply chain, helping local companies cut input costs and improve their competitive capacity.



They will work together to enhance trade promotion and support businesses to reach out to the world./.