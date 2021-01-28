HCM City eyes 6.23 billion USD in post-COVID-19 tourism revenue in best-case scenario
Ho Chi Minh City aims to earn 144 trillion VND (over 6.23 billion USD) in revenue from tourism in the best-case scenario this year, heard a conference to review the local tourism industry’s performance last year and chalk out key tasks for 2021 on January 27.
This year, the southern economic hub will provide support to revive tourism businesses post-COVID-19, intensify communication campaigns on promoting local destinations, carry out measure to stimulate travel demand and advance the use of digital technology in tourism. It also plans to develop more appealing and unique tourism products.
The city has built three scenarios for tourism growth in 2021. Under the best-case scenario in which the pandemic is brought well under control globally and Vietnam is able to resume international flights, HCM City would receive about 9 million foreign tourist arrivals.
Under the scenario in which the COVID-19 is under full control domestically, the city expects to welcome 33.5 million domestic visitors./.
