Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan (R) and Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City and the Canadian province of Nova Scotia have the potential and advantages to boost cooperation in areas, particularly hi-tech agriculture, and trade of aquaculture products, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan said during his meeting with Nova Scotia’s Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Steve Craig.

Hoan said that as this year marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam – Canada diplomatic ties, the two countries have identified key cooperation areas in the coming time including economic-trade-investment, security-defence, climate change response, marine environmental protection, clean and renewable energy, digital economy, innovation, green growth, and high-quality human resources training.

Among 117 countries and territories investing in Ho Chi Minh, Canada is the 22nd largest investor with 119 projects and investment capital of approximately 130 million USD.

However, the economic relationship between the city and Canada has yet to be commensurate with the level of relationship between the two countries, Hoan said.

“Vietnam, particularly Ho Chi Minh City is an attractive destination to Canadian investors thanks to advantages in stable politic conditions, location, business environment, and human resources. Through Vietnam, Canadian businesses can access the markets of 14 other members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) - a market with about 30% of the world's population and accounts for 30% of the global GDP. Ho Chi Minh City is committed to always accompanying and creating the best conditions for foreign investors including those from Canada,” Hoan said.

Craig said that the Nova Scotia delegation is impressed with the dynamic development of Ho Chi Minh City and wishes to promote cooperation in areas where the two sides have potential and demand.

He said Canadian senior leaders have a special interest in cooperation with Vietnam while Canadian businesses are also actively looking for business investment opportunities in Vietnam, especially in the trade of aquaculture products and culinary business in Ho Chi Minh City./.