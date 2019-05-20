Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Vo Thi Dung (R) hosted a reception in the city on May 20 for Alounxai Sounnallath, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City will provide the most favourable conditions for its young people to increase cooperation with their Lao peers, to contribute to fostering the special traditional relations between the two countries, said a city official.



Vo Thi Dung, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee hosted a reception in the city on May 20 for Alounxai Sounnallath, Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Youth Union (LPRYU) Central Committee.



Dung asserted that the youth union has played a big role in the nation building and development in both Vietnam and Laos and that cooperation and friendship between the two youth unions have contributed to cementing and fostering the sound friendship between the countries’ Parties, State and people.



She said municipal authority is glad that the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCMCYU)’s chapter in the city has developed a close relationship with the LPRYU, helping orientate the ties between the two countries’ younger generation.



HCM City young people’s voluntary activities in Lao localities have generated immense social meaning, contributing to developing cooperation between the city and other Lao localities, Dung said.



She said the two youth unions should improve revolution education efficiency and their coordination in implementing voluntary and cooperation programmes.



Alounxai Sounnallath said he is impressed with the dynamic development in HCM City, noting that immense attainments made by the city and Vietnam in recent times served as a source of encouragement for Lao people during their nation building process.



He thanked the Party and State leaders and people of Vietnam and HCM City for assisting Laos in many fields, saying cooperative activities between the youth unions are a vivid symbol of the special Vietnam-Laos ties.



He said the Lao and Vietnamese youth unions need to continue improving cooperative activities to preserve their countries’ revolutionary fruits as well as special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation.-VNA