Agoda came up with this ranking after analyzing bookings from its customers made from May through August.

The central coastal city of Da Nang followed Ho Chi Minh City in second place and Hanoi is in third.

According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the southern metropolis is not only a market providing visitors to destinations across Vietnam, but has also become an attractive tourism area with a diversity of travel activities for tourists.

Many 4-5 star hotels in the city reported an increase in room occupancy to 85-90 percent during this summer holiday, according to the municipal tourism department.

For overseas travel, Vietnamese tourists tend to choose to explore Thailand, Singapore, France, the Republic of Korea, and Indonesia this summer, according to Agoda’s report./.

VNA