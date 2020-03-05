Business Vietjet Air to halt flights from/to RoK from March 7 Low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has announced it will temporarily halt flights between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea starting March 7 as the number of COVID-19 cases in the RoK continues to rise.

Travel Van Hoi lagoon: a sight not to miss 120 km from Hanoi, Van Hoi lagoon (Hien Luong commune, Ha Hoa district, Phu Tho province) is described as a miniature of Ha Long Bay in northern midland area where most of the wilderness is still kept intact.

Travel Domestic tourism sector recovering from COVID-19 outbreak As Vietnam has been removed from the global list of potential destinations spreading COVID-19, domestic tourism is expected to witness growth after implementation of several stimulus programmes and sales promotions.

Travel Binh Thuan announces tourism stimulus programme Authorities of the south-central coastal province of Binh Thuan on March 3 announced a tourism stimulus programme titled “Oh Wow! Mui Ne”, in a bid to attract more tourists to the province.