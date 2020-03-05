HCM City featured in Disney’s new blockbuster
Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.
Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City in a trailer of "Artemis Fowl" (Photo courtesy of Disney)
Hanoi (VNA) - Scenes of Ho Chi Minh City are featured in the latest trailer of Disney’s science fiction film entitled “Artemis Fowl”.
Vietnamese-American actress Hong Chau also stars in the movie, which will be screened in Vietnam starting on May 29.
The film tells the story of Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
That HCM City’s scenes appear in the movie is expected to promote the southern hub’s image to international viewers and boost its tourism, thus helping attract 10 million foreign visitors and 35 million domestic tourists this year as targeted by the municipal administration.
The city will also strive to earn 165 trillion VND (more than 7.1 billion USD) from tourism services in 2020./.
Vietnamese-American actress Hong Chau also stars in the movie, which will be screened in Vietnam starting on May 29.
The film tells the story of Artemis Fowl, a 12-year-old genius and descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds. He soon finds himself in an epic battle against a race of powerful underground fairies who may be behind his father’s disappearance.
That HCM City’s scenes appear in the movie is expected to promote the southern hub’s image to international viewers and boost its tourism, thus helping attract 10 million foreign visitors and 35 million domestic tourists this year as targeted by the municipal administration.
The city will also strive to earn 165 trillion VND (more than 7.1 billion USD) from tourism services in 2020./.