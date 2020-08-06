Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong has recently made the request, given the fact that wearing face masks can avoid spreading the virus to others and protect users’ health.

In late March, HCM City and many localities nationwide punished people for not wearing face masks at public places, with a popular amount of 200,000 VND. In around one month, the city fined over 4,300 cases with nearly 870 million VND.

Units in the city have committed to ensuring enough face masks for locals

HCM City has so far recorded 70 COVID-19 infections, including 62 having fully recovered./.

VNA