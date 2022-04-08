Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai (R) shakes hands with Finnish Ambassador to Keijo Norvanto (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for Finnish Ambassador to Keijo Norvanto on April 7, during which he informed his guest that the city is on the course of recovery after the city has brought the COVID-19 under control.

Mai took the occasion to thank the government and embassy of Finland for helping Vietnam and HCM City in particular in the recent past, along with support from Finnish businesses for the southern hub, especially during a spike in COVID-19 cases.

HCM City highly values Finland’s experience and strength in education and wishes to bolster cooperation with the European nation in education, science-technology development, and especially planning and innovation.

The official proposed that Finland help HCM City re-evaluate its education system so as to build a human resources strategy serving a sustainable development plan of the city.

For his part, Norvanto said Finland will work together with HCM City in specific public and private projects helpful to the city’s development in the coming time, believing that the bilateral cooperation will greatly contribute to the development of the Finland-Vietnam partnership./.