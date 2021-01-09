HCM City has planned various activities to care for the needy and policy beneficiaries on the occasion of the upcoming Tet.(Photo: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – HCM City has planned various activities to care for the needy and policy beneficiaries on the occasion of the upcoming Tet (Lunar New Year), the most important festival of Vietnamese people in a year.

The city authorities will organise visits and present gifts to policy beneficiaries, Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, the elderly and poor households in the locality.

Le Minh Tan, Director of the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, said that HCM City plans to spend 813 billion VND (35 million USD) in cash and gifts for more than 500,000 needy people during the occasion.

Local authorities, associations and civil social organisations are making efforts to mobilise more resources to better care for those in difficult circumstances during the Tet holiday.

Tran Van Tuan, deputy chairman of the Vietnam Red Cross Society - HCM City chapter, said its officials, members and volunteers will present 50,000 gifts worth 500,000 VND to 1 million VND (21-43 USD) each to people in need, especially those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters.

The money comes from many sources, mainly businesses and individuals.

The Vietnam Red Cross Society - HCM City chapter will help rebuild and repair houses, provide medical consulting and equipment, and organise fairs and donate production tools and equipment for the poor.

About 30,000 disadvantaged students and 20,000 workers will receive free bus tickets to return home for the holiday.

It will also organise at least 25 art performances and entertainment programmes for children and young people, meetings for students who are not returning home for Tet, and the market stabilisation programme for Tet.

Earlier, the muncipal People’s Committee also asked local departments and agencies to continue strictly applying measures to prevent and combat COVID-19 pandemic./.