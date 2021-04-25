Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City is focusing on developing its infrastructure system serving e-commerce amid the rising trend in online shopping, according to the city’s Department of Industry and Trade.

Figures from the department show that 62.5 percent of local consumers use the internet for shopping, while 17.9 percent choose online payments.

The value of online shopping rose 13.8 percent annual in recent years, the department reported.

According to Ha Ngoc Son, head of the Import-Export Management Office under the city’s Department of Industry and Trade, the city aims to provide training to at least 70 percent of public servants in economic sectors on general knowledge on State management over e-commerce activities, focusing on factors supporting such activities.

However, Son also said the city needs support from the State on planning, land reserves, and financial resources in the form of public investment.

Meanwhile, Tran Thai Son, founder and CEO of e-commerce platform Tiki.vn, said shopping demand via e-commerce floors is rising, adding that in HCM City it is double or even triple the country’s average.

Along with enterprises and e-commerce floors, more small businesses and individuals have also engaged in distributing and selling goods through e-commerce apps, he said, stressing the crucial need to expand infrastructure serving these activities.

Experts held that COVID-19 has hindered the development of international trade activities while encouraging sellers and buyers to join the e-commerce market, thus leading to a new trend of exporting goods via e-commerce channels.

They said that in order to take part in e-commerce activities, businesses need a network of warehouses and delivery centres, and the city needs to pay greater attention to the development of the logistics sector.

Phan Thi Bich Hue, Chairwoman of the Management Board of the Tay Thai Binh Duong Company, said the southern hub should consider logistics as a spearhead sector.

In particular, she pointed out that many logistics firms have faced difficulties in accessing land for their business./.

