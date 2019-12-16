Health PM urges Military Hospital 175 to become regional medical facility Military Hospital 175 should work to turn itself into a strong medical facility in the region, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 11.

Society Workshop discusses migrants’ health in Vietnam Health of migrants in Vietnam was the focus of a workshop held in Hanoi on December 10 by the Ministry of Health, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) and the World Health Organisation.

Health Domestic, global focus needed to address public health issues A combination of various public health and preventive medicine specialties should be paid attention to at the domestic and international levels to protect people’s health amid emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases globally, Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son told a recent conference at the Pasteur Institute in HCM City.

Health National committee for tuberculosis prevention launched The national committee for tuberculosis prevention and control has been launched with Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam being its chairman.