Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen (right) and Mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann (left) signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation relations between the two cities.(Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from Ho Chi Minh City led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan paid a working visit to Hessen state of Germany from May 22-24.The delegation visited the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt, paid a courtesy call at Chairman of the Parliament of the State of Hessen Boris Rhein, and attended the ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the Constitution of Germany and a business forum.They had meetings with leaders of smart city company Darmstadt; Darmstadt University of Technology; Arago company; and the Frankfurt Department of Planning. They also met Jan Schneider, Frankfurt city council member for construction, real estate, reform projects, public services and IT.Working with the Vietnamese Consulate General in Frankfurt, Nhan highlighted the growing ties between Vietnam and Germany. HCM City is the first place chosen for the German House project of Germany, he said.Nhan said that the delegation’s visit aims to promote the comprehensive partnership with European partners, and learn experience from them in planning, smart city development, human resource training, education, and culture.The city also hopes to discuss issues of bilateral partnership and explore the demand as well as policies of partners in cooperation with Vietnam and the city as well, he said, adding that HCM City keens on accessing new technology trends such as artificial intelligence, automation, financial centre model, digital economy, and knowledge-based economy.At the meeting with the delegation, Boris Rhein spoke highly of the strategic partnership between Germany and Vietnam as well as relations between Hessen and HCM City. He expressed his hope that the two sides will continue working closely together in various fields.Within the visit’s framework, Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Tran Vinh Tuyen and Mayor of Frankfurt Peter Feldmann signed a memorandum of understanding on friendship and cooperation relations between the two cities.Under the deal, the two sides set up friendship and cooperative partnership for mutual benefit on the foundation of mutual respect and trust.The two cities will promote bilateral cooperation activities among relevant agencies, with prioritized areas of economy, IT, investment, trade fair, science, environment, climate change and tourism.-VNA