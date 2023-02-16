Politics Deputy FM attends World Government Summit, visits UAE Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Quang Hieu attended the World Government Summit (WGS) 2023 and visited the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he co-chaired the second deputy ministerial level political consultation, from February 13-15.

Politics Greetings sent on Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on February 16 sent a message of greetings to President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Day of Restoration of the State of Lithuania (February 16, 1918-2023).

Politics Intellectuals, scientists, writers, artists commended on national development Vo Van Thuong, Politburo member and Permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, on February 16 praised intellectuals, scientists, writers, and artists for their contributions to the country’s science, technology, health care, education – training, culture, and national defence.