Sci-Tech Vietnam develops AI technology industry Vietnam climbed seven positions in the Government AI Readiness Index 2022, ranking 6th among ASEAN countries and 55th globally, as shown in the latest report issued by the UK’s Oxford Insights.

Sci-Tech Repairs for undersea internet cables to last from March to April Domestic internet service providers sai don February 7 that the Network Operation Center (NOC) Services announced the repairs scheduled for three broken undersea cables that have resulted in slowed connections in Vietnam in the last few weeks.

Society January payment transactions via national public service portal valued at 11.8 mln USD Over 644,000 payment transactions with a total value of more than 279 billion VND (over 11.8 million USD) were processed through the National Public Service Portal in January, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

Business Ample room remains for Vietnam-Singapore cooperation in digital economy: expert Vietnam and Singapore hold substantial potential for cooperation in digital economy, science-technology and green economy, Dr. Pham Duc Minh from the Agency for Science, Technology and Research under the Singaporean Government has said.