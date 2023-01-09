Politics Speaker of RoK NA to pay official visit to Vietnam Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kim Jin-pyo and his wife will pay an official visit to Vietnam from January 12-18.

Politics Resolution on National Master Plan approved for 2021-2030 With 449 approval out of the total of 489 votes, lawmakers approved a Resolution on National Master Plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, during the National Assembly's second extraordinary meeting in Hanoi on January 9.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 9 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Government leader receives former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception for former Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide on January 9.