Chairman of the municipal chapter of the Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association Le Minh Triet speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) held a gathering on August 16 celebrating the National Day of Hungary (August 20).



Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal chapter of the Vietnam – Hungary Friendship Association Le Minh Triet said relationship between the city and Hungary is growing, with many projects bringing practical benefits to both sides.



He said the association will continue working closely with the Consulate General of Hungary in Ho Chi Minh City to launch cooperation projects, thus bolstering effective ties between the city and Hungarian localities.



Hungarian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Baloghdi Tibor expressed his delight at the development of friendship between Hungary and Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, especially in economy, culture, education and tourism.



He said the Hungarian government pays attention to boosting education – training ties with Vietnam and will continue providing full scholarships for Vietnamese students and trainees each year, one-third of which will be for those in Ho Chi Minh City and southern localities.



The diplomat also expressed his wish to welcome more Vietnamese students in Hungary in the near future.



Participants were updated about Hungary’s current education system, scholarship programmes for Vietnamese students, and discussed orientations for bilateral education activities.-VNA