Society Hanoi: Additional 23.7 billion VND raised for sea, island fund As much as 23.7 billion VND (over 1 million USD) was donated by 119 organisations and agencies in Hanoi for the Fund for Vietnam’s Sea and Islands on April 12.

Society Publication on historic outer space journey debuts The Vietnamese version of the archival publication “Chuyến du hành vũ trụ lịch sử” (Historic outer space journey) debuted in Hanoi on April 12, marking the 40th anniversary of the first Vietnames austronaut Pham Tuan’s flight to space and the 60th anniversary of Yu.A.Gagarin’s spaceflight.

Society Quang Nam, Laos’ southern localities promote cooperation Secretary of the Party Committee of the central province of Quang Nam Phan Viet Cuong received Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang on April 12, during which they hoped to enhance collaboration between the Vietnamese locality and Laos’ southern provinces.