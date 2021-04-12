HCM City gets green light to trial electric buses
A VinFast electric bus on a test drive. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)
HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Ho Chi Minh City has received approval from the Government to operate electric buses on regular public routes.
It has been instructed to work with various ministries and other agencies to finalise economic-technical criteria for the buses and pricing.
Its People’s Committee last month sought permission from the Government to operate 77 electric buses on five routes for a two-year trial period.
The electric buses with 65-70 seats will be operated by conglomerate Vingroup during the trial period, but in future the operators will be chosen through tender.
Nine new bus stations, a depot and a 12,200sq.m parking lot at Vinhome Grand Park in Thu Duc city will be built by the company.
The five routes will be from Vinhome Grand Park to E-mart supermarket, Tan Son Nhat International Airport, Sai Gon Bus Station, the new Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station, and the Vietnam National University-HCM City campus.
The city will make an assessment at the end of the trial period.
Public transportation currently meets only 9.2 percent of demand in the city, according to the Department of Transport.
The city has been seeking to develop public passenger transport and earmarked 500 trillion VND (21.6 million USD) for it./.