Politics NA Vice Chairman receives Hungary’s ruling Party delegation Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Phung Quoc Hien received in Hanoi on January 6 a delegation of Hungary’s ruling party, Fidesz – Hungarian Civic Alliance, led by its Vice President Katalin Novak.

Politics Sympathies extended to Australia over wildfires Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison over massive fires which has caused huge losses to the country.

Politics Leaders extend sympathies over Cambodia building collapse Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 6 sent sympathies to his Cambodian counterpart Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the recent collapse of an under-construction building in Cambodia’s Kep province, which claimed many lives.

Politics Lao PM concludes Vietnam visit Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith on January 4 concluded a visit to Vietnam to co-chair the 42nd meeting of the Inter-governmental Committee at the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.