HCM City get-together marks Cuba’s 61st National Day
HCM City (VNA) – A get-together was held in Ho Chi Minh City on January 7 to celebrate the 61st National Day of Cuba (January 1, 1959).
The event was organised by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) and the HCM City chapter of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association, with Cuban Consul General Indira López Arguelles and her spouse in presence.
In her remarks at the event, Arguelles recalled Cuba’s revolution and national construction over the last six decades and its long-standing diplomatic ties with Vietnam. Last year, Cuba adopted a new constitution and ratified decentralisation of the economy and the country is preparing for the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba in April, she said.
The diplomat went on to say that Cuba wants to expand ties in economics, investment, trade, scientific and technology research and more with Vietnam. It also wishes to keep the special brotherhood between the two countries forever and revive the bilateral economic cooperation matching the level of political ties.
President of the Vietnam – Cuba Friendship Association chapter in HCM City Truong Thi Hien hailed the strong and warm brotherhood between the two sides. The bilateral relations have been expanded in various areas, such as agriculture, education and healthcare, she said, adding that Cuban firms have started a number of projects in Vietnam’s southern hub.
As the two nations are marking the 60th anniversary of their diplomatic ties this year, the association will continue coordinating closely with the Cuban Consulate General to host friendly events and promote Vietnam – Cuba investment and cultural exchange in the city./.