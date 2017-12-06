Japanese Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko during avisit to Vietnam in March 2017 (Photo: VNA)

– A get-together was held by the HCM City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association of HCM City on December 6 to mark Japanese Emperor Akihito’s birthday (December 23, 2017).The event was attended by Japanese Consul General Kaweue Junichi, Japanese businessmen and people living in HCM City.Congratulating Emperor Akihito on his 84th birthday, President of the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association of HCM City Nguyen Cong Tanh said this year’s celebration of the Japanese emperor’s birthday takes place when the two countries’ relationship is in its prime after they established the diplomatic ties 44 years ago.This year, Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko visited Vietnam for the first time, greatly contributing to the development of the bilateral relations in all fields, particularly politics, economics, culture and people-to-people exchange, he noted.Tanh added that the association will closely coordinate with the Consulate General of Japan in HCM City and other Japanese organisations to host a wide range of events in celebrations of the 45th anniversary of the Vietnam-Japan diplomatic relationship in 2018.Consul General Kawaue Junichi thanked the HUFO and the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association of HCM City for the celebration event and said he hopes to receive continued support from the two organisations in cultural exchange activities between the two nations in HCM City in 2018.-VNA