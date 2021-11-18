Society Vietnam to resume int’l commercial flights, apply vaccine passports soon Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) Le Thi Thu Hang on November 18 provided more information about Vietnam’s plan to resume regular international commercial flights and the application of “vaccine passports”.

Society Vietnam always prioritises promoting gender equality: Spokeswoman Vietnam always gives priority to promoting gender equality, narrowing the gender gap and creating equal opportunities for women and men to participate in and benefit from all aspects of social life, contributing to the sustainable development of the country, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Society Int’l conference sheds light on South Asia’s linkages with East-Southeast Asia South Asia’s linkages with East and Southeast Asia in the past and at present come under spotlight at the 4th Asian Consortium of South Asian Studies (ACSAS) conference held via video teleconference on November 18 – 19.