HCM City: Grand requiem held for deceased victims of COVID-19
The Executive Council of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS)'s chapter in Ho Chi Minh City on November 18 held a requiem for Vietnamese who died of the COVID-19 in order to show gratitude to the frontline forces in the fight against the pandemic and help ease the pain of the victims’ relatives and families.
The virtual ceremony included the Buddhist rituals of praying, offering incense and chanting.
Vice Chairman of the Council Thich Le Trang said COVID-19 has caused great pain and losses for the humanity in the world and in Vietnam. The requiem, in response the call of the State, was held to send peaceful energy to the deceased as well as to soothe and warm the hearts of their relatives, he added.
Echoing the view, Chairwoman of the municipal Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee To Thi Bich Chau said the event also calls on people to raise vigilance against the epidemic.
At the event. (Photo: VNA)At 8:35 pm on November 19, Buddhist pagodas and establishments in HCM City will ring their bells, light candles, offer incense, and pray for those who died of COVID-19 at the same time with a national requiem to be co-organised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee and the municipal Party Committee.
More than 23,180 people in Vietnam, including over 17,260 in the city, had died due to the pandemic by November 15./.