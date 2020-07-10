HCM City GRDP rises 1.02% in H1
Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in Ho Chi Minh City increased 1.02% in the first half ò 2020, according to the city Statistics Office
VNA
Nhập mô tả cho ảnh
VNA
