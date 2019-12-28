Society PM lauds information-communications sector’s achievements Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hailed comprehensive progress in the information and communications sector this year during its conference in Hanoi on December 28.

Society Jail sentences pronounced in Mobifone-AVG case The Hanoi People’s Court on December 28 handed out jail sentences to 14 defendants in relation to the case of MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Society Jail term of 7-8 years proposed for former leader of HCM City A prison sentence of 7 – 8 years has been proposed for Nguyen Huu Tin, former Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, for his wrongdoings in the management and use of state assets.

Society Korean group grants scholarships to poor students in Lam Dong The Republic of Korea's CJ Group on December 27 granted scholarships to 100 underprivileged students who achieved good results in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.