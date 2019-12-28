HCM City: Group wedding held for disabled people
Couples with disabilities at Giac Ngo Pagoda in District 10 of Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) - A group wedding ceremony was organised for 50 couples with disabilities at Giac Ngo Pagoda in District 10 of Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.
This was the second annual event held by the pagoda’s Dao Phat Ngay Nay (Buddhism Today) Fund, with total cost of nearly 1 billion VND (43,100 USD).
Speaking at the ceremony, the head monk of the pagoda, venerable Thich Nhat Tu, said most of the couples have impaired mobility or are visually or hearing impaired.
He said that the pagoda expected to organise two events in coming years to help more needy people.
Each couple received a wedding package worth 18 million VND (775 USD), including two wedding rings, two wedding ao dai outfits (Vietnamese traditional dress) for bride and groom, a wedding table of vegetarian food, wedding photos, marriage certificates, flowers, make-up, and hairdressing, among other services.
Nguyen Kim Duyen, 31, and her husband Nguyen Hop Vinh, 40, a couple from the southern province of Binh Phuoc, said they lived together in the same house for about four years.
“We do not have enough money to organise a wedding ceremony like many others,” Duyen said.
Vinh said: “I would like to say thanks to organisers and donors that have made our dreams come truth."
The couples were also offered a ride on cyclos that started from Hoa Binh (Peace) Park in District 10 and ended at Ben Thanh Market in District 1.
Last year, the event was recognised as the largest-ever group wedding for people with disabilities at a pagoda in Vietnam by the Vietnam Record Organisation (VietKings)./.