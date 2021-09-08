Health Hanoi completes 81.78 percent of mass testing plan Hanoi had fulfilled 81.78 percent of its target to collect 1 million samples for mass COVID-19 testing, according to the municipal Department of Health.

Health Hanoi speeds up vaccination drive The capital of Hanoi had opened more than 1,200 vaccination facilities as of September 6 to ensure all citizens aged 18 and above can receive their first COVID-19 vaccine shot before September 15.

Health HCM City installs 100 QR code scanning cameras at COVID-19 checkpoints Ho Chi Minh City's police said on September 7 that they are installing 100 QR code scanning cameras at COVID-19 checkpoints to minimise the contact and risk of disease transmission.