HCM City, Hanoi to take part in ASEAN Club Championship
HCM City FC and Hanoi FC will represent Vietnam in the inaugural ASEAN Club Championship (ACC) next year.
Hanoi FC will compete at the ASEAN Club Championship next year. (Photo goal.com)
The event, run by the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF), will take place in Thailand from May to November, 2020.
The tournament will feature 12 teams. Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam will each send two teams to the event, whilst Myanmar and Singapore will send one representative each.
Football clubs from smaller footballing nations around the region such as Brunei, the Philippines, Laos, Cambodia, and Timor-Leste will take part in play-off matches to choose the two remaining teams for the tournament.
Teams will be divided into two groups, with the first and second place teams in each group progressing to the semi-finals.
Each team will be allowed to register 25-30 players, including up to four foreign players, including one Asian. Those from Southeast Asian countries are considered ‘domestic’ players.
According to the AFF, the final prize money for the winners will be about 400,000 USD, with the total prize money reportedly around 1 million USD. The first draws for the competition will be held on March 4, 2020.
Each team competing in the ASEAN Club Championship will have their flights and hotels paid for by the AFF./.