HCM City has second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment
A quarantine room at the second hospital specialized in COVID-19 treatment in HCM City (Photo: VNA)
HCM City (VNA) – The Health Department of Ho Chi Minh City on March 17 officially put into operation a 300-bed hospital specialized in treating acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) in Can Gio district.
This is the second facility exclusively reserved for the quarantine and treatment of COVID-19 patients besides the first one in Cu Chi district.
Deputy Director of the Health Department Tang Chi Thuong said the new hospital will reduce the workload on the Hospital for Tropical Diseases when the number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in the city.
He added that the establishment of a specialized hospital will also reduce the risk of cross-infection.
The same day, the Health Ministry also gave permission to the HCM City Children Hospital No1 to perform SARS-CoV-2 tests, bringing the number of facilities allowed to do such tests in the city to three.
As of 19:00 of March 17, the number of COVID-19 cases in Vietnam was 66, with five new cases confirmed during the day. Of the total, 16 have been completely cured./.