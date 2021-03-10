Sci-Tech Winners of Kovalevskaya Award 2020 announced Winners of the Kovalevskaya Award 2020, a prize dedicated to outstanding female scientists, were announced at a ceremony held jointly by the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST) and the Vietnam Women’s Union Central Committee.

Sci-Tech Sci-tech strengthens Vietnam’s shield against pandemic Vietnam got through 2020 as one of only a few to fulfil the dual goals of containing the COVID-19 pandemic and developing its economy. This achievement can be attributed to the determination and effort of all sectors, most notably science and technology.

Sci-Tech HCM City accelerates digital transformation in governmental organisations Ho Chi Minh City plans to accelerate digital transformation in governmental organisations and promote e-government to heighten the efficiency and quality of public service delivery.

Sci-Tech Task of designing science-technology organisation network planning approved Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam has signed a decision approving the task of making planning for the science-technology organisation network in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.