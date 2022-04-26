According to TST Tourism Company, helicopter tour, the first of its kind in the city, allows tourists to view the sprawling metropolis from high above at a price of 178 USD per person. There are different options available, with flights of 20, 40, 50, or 80 minutes over the inner city and coastal Can Gio district as well as the Canh Dong Bat Tan (Endless Field) tourism area in neighbouring Long An province.

The tours fly at heights ranging from 200 to 300 metres, depending on the terrain, and passengers undergo a medical check prior to the flight. On the 40-minute journey, the helicopter departs from the helipad at Military Medical Hospital 175 or Tan Son Nhat International Airport, and takes tourists over destinations such as Phu My Bridge, Thu Thiem Bridge, Landmark 81 tower, and the Binh Quoi Tourist Area.

The travel company uses AW-189 helicopters, with a maximum of 16 passengers.

The new tours are expected to become an essential part of any visit to the southern city, which hopes to welcome 25 million domestic and 3.5 million foreign tourists this year./.

VNA